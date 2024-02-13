Harry, Team Player: Resident Alien S3 E1 Sneak Peek
Harry adjusts to his new government job in this sneak peek of Resident Alien Season 3, Episode 1: "Lone Wolf."
Harry adjusts to his new government job in this sneak peek of Resident Alien Season 3, Episode 1: "Lone Wolf."
Paramount Global will lay off hundreds of employees on Tuesday.
Once again, everyone is trying to figure out how to beat the Chiefs.
As investors grow increasingly bullish the economy won't spiral into a recession, they are allocating more money to the stock market.
January's CPI update gives a first look at consumer inflation in 2024, a key input into the Fed's thinking on interest-rate cuts.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
Bologna, Italy, has imposed a speed limit in the town of 30 kilometers per hour — about 20 mph — to make it safer and “more livable.” Bologna is the capital of a region that is home to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani.
The former No. 2 pick will hit the free-agent market at 29 years old.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
On a brutal December day, 17% of Spotify employees found out they had been laid off in the company’s third round of job cuts last year. Not long after, music fans around the world realized that the cult-favorite website Every Noise at Once (EveryNoise), an encyclopedic goldmine for music discovery, had stopped working. Spotify data alchemist Glenn McDonald, who created EveryNoise, was one of the 1,500 employees who was let go that day, but his layoff had wider-reaching implications; now that McDonald doesn’t have access to internal Spotify data, he can no longer maintain EveryNoise, which became a pivotal resource for the most obsessive music fans to track new releases and learn more about the sounds they love.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
Love is in the air — and on your TV this Valentine's Day.
Kupchak is in his seventh season with the Hornets as their president of basketball operations following a three-decade run with the Lakers’ front office.
The price of bitcoin hit $50,000 today, a month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs. Leading the spot bitcoin ETF pack is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust at $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion. “The sustained inflows and volumes are higher than I anticipated,” said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Over 46,000 five star reviews praise these affordable poles for being 'well-made' and 'tough' — plus they come in 8 cute colors.
Foster has been UCLA's running backs coach for the past seven seasons.