Harry tries sit-skiing at Invictus Games training camp in Canada

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, practices sit-skiing during a visit to the training camp for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada February 14, 2024

Prince Harry has attempted sit-skiing whilst visiting the training camp for next year's Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan met competitors at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort on Wednesday.

The couple will meet more athletes at host locations for the 2025 games in Whistler and Vancouver.

The duke founded the games in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

Around 550 competitors from up to 25 nations will take part in events including sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball in the 2025 games.

Winter sports such as alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will also be part of the competition for the first time.

The duke was inspired to set up the games after seeing the 2013 Warrior Games in the US, where injured and retired service personnel competed.

The first edition of the games was held in London in 2014, with subsequent competitions being held in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Last year in a Netflix documentary series about the Invictus Games, Prince Harry described his emotional "unravelling" after he returned from military service in Afghanistan in 2013.

The five-part documentary series, Heart of Invictus, tells the story of the prince's sports competition for servicemen and women who have been injured and disabled.

Prince Harry said he wanted Invictus to be like a safety net to catch people, because he lacked the support or understanding of his own "invisible injuries".

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan launched a newly branded sussex.com website in an online overhaul.

It is under the title of "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex", with their Archewell brand, covering their charity and media business, folded inside.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK last week to visit King Charles after the King's cancer diagnosis was made public.

Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would step back from public duties for treatment.

Charles and Prince Harry met for about 45 minutes before the King left for his flight to Sandringham.

The Duchess of Sussex remained in the US during the visit, where the couple live with their two young children.

Prince Harry did not meet with his brother, the Prince of Wales, during his visit to London, the BBC understands.