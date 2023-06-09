‘If Harry wishes to criticise country and government he has lost the right to be a British prince’

Duke of Sussex looks down as he departs after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court - Karwai Tang/WireImage

This week, the Duke of Sussex was back in court again, as he brought his legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

While Telegraph readers have been busy leading the conversation on the trial, they have also been discussing the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak on his small boats plan and more lockdown revelations.

Read on to see this week’s biggest talking points from the comments section, Front Page newsletter and the Letters page.

Prince Harry case against the Mirror

The Duke of Sussex testified in his case against the Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering on Tuesday and Wednesday. Prince Harry was rebuked by a High Court judge for missing the first day of proceedings because of his daughter Princess Lilibet’s birthday.

Over two days Prince Harry took to the witness box to give evidence, and in his witness statement said he thought the Government was at “rock bottom”.

Readers are unconvinced by Prince Harry’s case, as they argued that it lacks hard evidence. Many condemned his criticism of press intrusion, saying he betrayed the privacy of his own family for money with his memoir Spare.

Ukraine dam attack

Russia was accused of destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam to slow Ukraine’s counter-offensive on Tuesday.

The explosion, which is being called the largest man-made disaster in Europe since Chernobyl in 1986, unleashed a flood of water across the war zone and has put more than 80 settlements and 16,000 people in danger.

Readers call out the dam’s destruction as a war crime, but emphasise that it has strengthened the will to defeat Russia.

Others speculated on the strategy of such an attack, suggesting that the destruction of the critical infrastructure shows that the Russians are expecting to lose the region.

Rishi Sunak update on migration

On Monday, Rishi Sunak declared his small boats plan was working, citing a 20 per cent drop in illegal Channel arrivals so far this year. The Prime Minister also announced the purchase of two new accommodation barges.

Mr Sunak later indicated that he is willing to defy the House of Lords and force his proposed law to tackle small boat crossings through Parliament, as peers threatened to delay the Bill.

Although readers lack confidence in Mr Sunak, they emphasise the necessity to pass the small boats Bill and to cease their right to benefits.

Cost of lockdown revealed

Lockdown saved as few as 1,700 lives in England and Wales in spring 2020, according to a landmark study carried out by scientists at John Hopkins University and Lund University.

The study concluded the benefits of the policy were “a drop in the bucket compared to the staggering collateral costs” imposed.

Many readers joined Molly Kingsley in feeling vindicated after having previously received criticism for their long-held lockdown scepticism. Others focused on the lessons we can learn from this study, as well as how its findings could prove damning for the ongoing Covid inquiry.

