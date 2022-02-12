Harsin Stays At AU + Teachers' COVID Concerns: The Week in News

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Schools in the Birmingham metro area made the news this past week for a variety of reasons, but Birmingham City Schools and Mountain Brook Schools were among the big news makers.

Mountain Brook had to address an issue that occurred in January wherein a history teacher at Mountain Brook High School taught a lesson that included performing Nazi salutes — a lesson many Jewish students found offensive.

Birmingham City Schools agreed to many of the teachers' demands regarding making schools safer for both students and faculty amid the pandemic.

While not in the metro area, Auburn University also made headlines this past week, announcing that, despite rumors and speculation suggesting otherwise, had football coach Bryan Harsin will remain at the school.

Harsin To Stay At Auburn Amid Rumors, Controversy

Amid a week of rumors and controversy surrounding Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin and his future at the school, Auburn officials announced the university is keeping the second-year coach.



School System Responds To Controversial History Lesson At MBHS

Controversy surrounding a history lesson involving Nazi salutes at Mountain Brook High School prompted swift backlash from Jewish advocacy groups and an investigation into the matter by Mountain Brook Schools.



Birmingham School Board Addresses Faculty COVID Concerns

Amid widespread absences among students and teachers from COVID-19, Birmingham City Schools teachers requested changes to policies to make their jobs safer.



Suspects Charged In Armed Robbery Of Pharmacy Delivery Van

Three men face multiple charges after Monday's robbery of a pharmacy delivery van in Hoover. The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Mountain Drive near Shades Mountain Plaza.



Adamsville Teen Dies Weeks After House Fire

An 18-year-old burn victim who was hospitalized after a house fire in Adamsville has died. Kamron James Stanford died Tuesday afternoon at UAB Hospital in Birmingham two weeks after the fire.



This article originally appeared on the Birmingham Patch