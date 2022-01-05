Hart County school teacher charged with sexual assault in case involving a minor

A 30-year-old foreign language teacher at Hart County High School was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Corinna Crumpton, 30, of Toccoa was placed in the Hart County Jail and was expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday.

The GBI reported that Crumpton’s arrest followed an investigation that began in December at the request of the Hartwell Police Department.

Crumpton is charged with sexual assault and with electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, both felony charges, according to a news release.

The GBI said the acts took place between August and December. A GBI spokesman declined to say Wednesday whether the victim is a student at the school.

The Hart County Charter System, which oversees the high school, was not available for comment on Crumpton’s job status.

