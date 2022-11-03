Hartalega Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HARTA) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 31%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Hartalega Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hartalega Holdings Berhad is:

21% = RM1.1b ÷ RM5.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Hartalega Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Hartalega Holdings Berhad's exceptional 52% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Hartalega Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 55% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Hartalega Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hartalega Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (implying that it keeps only 40% of profits) for Hartalega Holdings Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Hartalega Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 62%. Regardless, Hartalega Holdings Berhad's ROE is speculated to decline to 7.6% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hartalega Holdings Berhad's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

