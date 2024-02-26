Hartcliffe resident recycles community food waste for compost scheme

A local green champion has been helping families to make a "positive environmental impact" through a new community composting project.

Bristol charity Heart of BS13 helped to develop the system at Hartcliffe City Farm where the compost is used to grow flowers with residents.

Resident Jenny Liggett helps to deliver food waste to the site from people's homes on her compost electric bicycle.

She said is not just about recycling but also "empowering" her community.

The farm has been working with a closed-loop composting system using microbes and heat to transform food waste into nutrient-rich soil within 24 hours.

The continuous process makes it easy to add food waste throughout the day, with compost unloaded weekly.

"I'm not just collecting waste, I'm building relationships and empowering families to make a positive impact," said Ms Liggett.

"I have a green job that allows me to do all of this whilst staying close to home and being there for my kids after school," she added.

While volunteering for Heart of BS13 during the pandemic, Ms Liggett discovered a love for the outdoors.

This inspired her to complete a certification in horticulture and take on the voluntary role of delivering food waste for the composting scheme.

Bristol Climate and Nature Partnership also helped deliver the project alongside Heart of BS13 and Hartcliffe City Farm.

Heart of BS13's climate action lead Kirsty Hammond said Ms Liggett had a "perseverance and passion" for all things green.

"Through outreach and education, she invites the residents of BS13 to embark on a journey of environmental consciousness, one pedal at a time," she added.

