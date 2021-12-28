Hartford City man agrees to plead guilty to dealing in meth

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man has agreed to plead guitlty to dealing in meth.

Seth Ryan Buffenbarger, 30. had been accused of selling both heroin and meth to an informant for the Hartford City Police Department on two occasions in April 2020.

A few days after those transactions, the informant told officers that Buffenbarger was no longer responding to his phone calls or text messages.

Buffenbarger was arrested on April 19, 2020, and was charged in Blackford Circuit Court with two counts each of dealing in meth and dealing in a narcotic drug, all Level 5 felonies that each carried up to six years in prison.

This month, the Hartford City man agreed to plead guilty to one of the meth-dealing charges. The deal calls for a five-year sentence, with Buffenbarger serving up to three years on electronic home detention, followed by a term on probation.

The other three dealing counts would be dismissed.

Buffenbarger — who previously lived in Muncie — was scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced at a hearing last week, but it was rescheduled for Feb. 14.

The Blackford County man's record includes convictions for attempted residential entry, battery, burglary, false informing and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deal reached in Blackford County meth-dealing case