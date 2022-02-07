Hartford City man arrested on molesting counts

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing an acquaintance's pre-teen daughter.

Julio Carrasquillo, 47, was arrested last week after being charged with two counts of child molesting.

One count is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, while the other is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Carrasquillo — also listed in court records at an Indianapolis address — was being held without bond in the Blackford County jail.

His trial, in Blackford Circuit Court, is scheduled for June 7.

The assaults are alleged to have taken place in recent months and weeks.

In other crime news:

Dealing charge: A Yorktown man who led police on a chase Friday was found to be in possession of narcotic drugs, according to an affidavit.

After the high-speed chase, Davonte Ladrell Hendricks, 24, was apprehended after he fled from his vehicle on foot, authorities said.

Police said they found the prescription medication in his vehicle and in a coat Hendricks was wearing, along with $6,810 in cash.

Hendricks was preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a traffic accident, possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.

He continued to be held without bond Monday in the Delaware County jail.

