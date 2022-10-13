Hartford City man charged with battering woman and child, criminal recklessness

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man this week was accused of attacking his wife, battering a child and endangering three other youngsters with his allegedly reckless driving.

Timothy L. Laschinsky, 34, was charged Wednesday in Blackford Circuit Court with domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, domestic battery, strangulation and three counts of criminal recklessness.

According to Hartford City police, Laschinsky was arrested Tuesday afternoon when emergency responders were sent to a home in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street.

According to an affidavit, the Hartford City man became violent during an argument with his wife and began to choke her.

More: Police: Beating left Muncie woman with broken facial bones, fractured jaw

A child under the age of 10 tried to defend the woman by striking Laschinsky with a "wooden handled rake," the court document said.

Laschinsky took the rake from the child and then shoved the boy, who struck a stand-up freezer.

The Hartford City man then reportedly entered a Ford Focus, with one child on board, and drove erratically in his yard, nearly striking an enclosed porch as two other children stood nearby. He had left the area before officers arrived, but was soon taken into custody.

An initial hearing in his case is scheduled Monday. The most serious of the charges against him is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

In 2019, Laschinsky was convicted of domestic battery in Delaware County.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Hartford City man battered woman, child, endangered others