Hartford City man charged with rape

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man has been charged with rape.

Keith E. Rodarmel Sr., 57, was arrested Thursday after a local woman said he had sexually assaulted her. On Friday, he was charged with a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

When questioned by city police, Rodarmel denied the allegations.

During the interview, the Hartford City man said he had most recently ingested meth a day earlier.

"Keith would also state that he has been using methamphetamine for 40 years," an officer wrote. "He is in complete control of himself when he is high."

In January, Rodarmel was convicted of battery and invasion of privacy in separate Blackford Superior Court cases.

In other crime news:

Child pornography: A Ridgeville teenager was charged last week with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Travis D. Stocker, 18, is charged with two Level 6 felonies in Randolph Superior Court.

According to court documents, an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department began in February after a mother reported her 14-year-old daughter had exchanged nude photos with Stocker.

An affidavit said the pair communicated online via Snapchat.

Investigators later received reports about Stocker's interactions with two other teenage girls.

A detective who examined Stocker's cellphone said he found at least two nude photos of one of the juveniles and a nude video of another.

