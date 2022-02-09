Hartford City man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with teens

Samuel Dobbs

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man who had been charged with raping a teenager has entered a pair of guilty pleas after negotiating a deal with prosecutors.

Samuel D. Dobbs, 23, this week pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

The plea bargain — taken under advisement by Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade — saw the rape charge against Dobbs reduced to sexual misconduct.

It also calls for dismissal of two other charges — child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Bade tentatively set sentencing for March 28.

Dobbs was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl — near a mulch pile in the 500 block of South Monroe Street — in October 2020.

Another girl, at the time 15 years old, told police she and Dobbs had sex in her home's garage, reportedly on the same day the other juvenile said she was raped.

Dobbs — formerly of Arcadia, Ohio, about 130 miles northeast of Hartford City — was also accused of sending his older accuser, and yet another girl, photographs of his genitals.

The rape charge against him had been a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum 16-year sentence, while the molesting count was a Level 1 felony with a maximum 40-year prison term.

