Hartford City woman strikes deal in fatal overdose case

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — The length of time a Hartford City woman will be incarcerated for her role in a fatal overdose will be determined by her level of cooperation in a co-defendant's prosecution.

Amber Weems, 34, is charged in connection with the February 2020 death of 36-year-old Brent Lamont Minion.

Minion, formerly of Muncie, died after ingesting heroin at Weems' home in the Valley View Apartments complex, according to Hartford City police.

Weems was charged in March 2020 with crimes including dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

However, a plea agreement signed more than a year ago would reduce that count to a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.

Earlier: Hartford City woman charged in ex-Muncie man's fatal heroin OD

The deal calls for Weems to receive a 10-year sentence — eight years of incarceration followed by two years of probation — if she cooperates in the prosecution of the Hartford City man to whom she was married at the time of Minion's death, 53-year-old Demetrus T. Weems.

Demetrus Weems is scheduled to stand trial May 17 in Blackford Circuit Court on five charges — dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the terms of her deal, if Amber Weems does not cooperate "to the satisfaction" of prosecutors, she will receive a 16-year sentence.

Demetrus Weems sued his wife for divorce last July.

Amber Weems was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. However, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Joelle Freiburger asked Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade to reschedule that hearing, noting Demetrus Weems had not yet stood trial.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

The judge rescheduled the sentencing for May 23.

He also agreed to replace Amber Weems' public defender, naming one Muncie attorney, Sam Beasley, to succeed another, Brandon Murphy.

Story continues

Murphy had requested to leave the case, referring in a motion to a grievance Weems had filed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Blackford woman's sentence in fatal OD case to be based on cooperation