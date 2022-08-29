Hartford drug dealer involved in case that netted 10 kilos heroin, fentanyl gets prison

A Hartford man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to federal authorities.

Gabriel Cordero, 35. was sentenced Monday to a total of 135 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport, federal authorities said in a statement.

Authorities said the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force began an investigation in 2016 of an organization that was “trafficking large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics in Connecticut and western Massachusetts.”

The investigation revealed Cordero and others “were receiving bulk quantities of heroin and fentanyl from out-of-state suppliers,” the statement said.

“They then stored, processed and packaged the heroin/fentanyl in multiple locations, including apartments located at 280 Collins Street in Hartford where some members of the organization also resided, and then distributed the drug in the Hartford area, and also the Springfield and Holyoke, Massachusetts area,” the statement said.

Authorities said Cordero lived at 280 Collins St. and law enforcement “made multiple controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Cordero and other members of the drug trafficking organization in and around 280 Collins Street” and a store in the neighborhood.

“The investigation also revealed that Cordero and his associates possessed and used firearms in connection with their drug trafficking activity,” the statement said.

As part of the investigation, authorities said they executed 12 search warrants in Connecticut and Massachusetts and seized about 10 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, much of it “packaged for resale in hundreds of thousands of bags,” numerous vials of Xylazine, (a horse tranquilizer), seven firearms, gun magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, and a bullet proof vest.

Cordero pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl on March 24. He has been in custody since his arrest on June 29, 2017.

Fourteen people in total were charged with various narcotics, firearms and immigration offenses as a result of the investigation, authorities said.

The DEA Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service and Connecticut State Police assisted the investigation.