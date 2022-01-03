Hartford ends 2021 with 163 wounded by gunfire; four shot over New Year’s weekend

Hartford ended 2021 with 163 gunshot survivors, police said Monday, a number well below the total for 2020.

But the city already started its ugly tally for 2022, with three people shot since Saturday, Jan. 1.

The total number of victims of nonfatal shootings for 2021 is well below last year’s number, which is 225. The number is higher than the number of survivors in 2019 (143), 2018 (143) or in 2017 (134), however, police statistics show.

In all, Hartford police said they are investigating four shootings from the long, New Year’s weekend. Three happened in the southern half of the city, although police do not believe are connected. None was deadly.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers went to 607 Broad St., at the intersection with Russ Street, after getting a report of a person shot, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound that they believe he’ll survive. He was taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, the first day of the new year, there were two shootings one hour apart in different neighborhoods.

About 4:50 p.m., police went to 735 Wethersfield Ave., Soulbaila, after getting an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. There was no victim, but while officers talked to possible witnesses and gathered evidence, someone showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound that police said is not life-threatening.

The victim is a man in his 20s, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. He said police believe the shooting happened outside the restaurant/bar.

An hour earlier, police responded to 408 New Britain Ave., two miles away, on a report of a person who was shot. They found a wounded man in his 30s, and the man was taken to the hospital. He, too, is expected to survive, police said.

About 5:10 a.m. Friday, New Year’s Eve, police went to 182 Nelson St. in the city’s North End after getting a ShotSpotter alert. While they were canvassing the area, a man in his 30s showed up at the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that police said he will survive.

The police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating all of the shootings. Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

