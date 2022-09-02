Hartford fentanyl dealer sentenced to three years in federal prison

A Hartford man was sentenced to three years in federal prison on fentanyl distribution and illegal gun possession charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Dones, 41, of Hartford was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and gun charges on March 15.

Dones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in March, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. He was released on bond but taken into custody again after sentencing.

Dones was arrested on April 8, 2020 alongside associate Juan Laureano, also of Hartford, as a part of a larger investigation by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police into drug trafficking by members of the Los Solidos and Latin Kings gangs in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators made multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from Dones and Laureano near Dones’ residence on Montrose Street between January and April of 2020, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

When investigators arrived at Dones’ home on April 8, 2020, they found he had flushed an unknown amount of fentanyl down the toilet, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Investigators searched his home and found that he was using his basement to package fentanyl for street sale. They found a small quantity of fentanyl, “narcotics processing materials” and a loaded .45 caliber pistol.

Dones was previously convicted of possession of narcotics in July of 2013 and sentenced to three years in jail, according to court records.

Laureano was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March after he pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.