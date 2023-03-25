The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hartford Financial Services Group's (NYSE:HIG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hartford Financial Services Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Hartford Financial Services Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hartford Financial Services Group is:

13% = US$1.8b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hartford Financial Services Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Hartford Financial Services Group's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. This certainly adds some context to Hartford Financial Services Group's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Hartford Financial Services Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hartford Financial Services Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hartford Financial Services Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hartford Financial Services Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 25% (where it is retaining 75% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Hartford Financial Services Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Hartford Financial Services Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 18% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hartford Financial Services Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Mick Mulvaney Says He 'Absolutely' Expects Trump Will Be Indicted In Manhattan DA Probe

    “There’s no reason to go this far down the path ... and not bring criminal charges," Mulvaney said.

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Could Rise By at Least 147% This Year, Per Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts often have some pretty outrageous predictions about where the prices of growth stocks are going, and 2023 is no exception. Unfortunately, the picture is very much the same as it is with Green Thumb Industries, with an excess amount of marijuana on the market driving prices down, and the bear market scaring investors away from (perhaps only temporarily) unprofitable, low-growth businesses.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Buying This Magnificent Growth Stock Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    The stock market has shown remarkable resilience so far this year despite the odds of a recession and the recent banking turmoil in the U.S., which is evident from the S&P 500 index's 4% gains in 2023. It is worth noting that the S&P 500 has a history of bouncing back strongly following a bear market. The index has averaged a 38% return in the 12 months after hitting lows during a bear market.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett isn't infallible, but he does have a knack for running circles around Wall Street. Since taking the reins, the 3,787,464% aggregate return for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) is more than 153 times greater than the 24,708% total return, including dividends paid, for the benchmark S&P 500. The Oracle of Omaha's overwhelming success is attributed to his patience as an investor, his willingness to buy cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and his rather narrow research focus, which makes him an expert in a handful of sectors and industries.

  • How safe are credit unions amid bank turmoil?

    A series of bank collapses in recent weeks has given some depositors the jitters, with many moving their funds to larger institutions for safety. So how are credit unions faring?

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • Why First Republic Bank Could Be In Real Trouble Right Now

    Since the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, as well as the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse, there have been some signs that the banking sector is stabilizing, although it is still too early to tell. First Republic experienced elevated deposit outflows and credit downgrades from the rating agencies. While the bank has made several attempts to try to shore up confidence -- and received a massive deposit injection from some large U.S. banks -- I think First Republic could be in real trouble right now.

  • This Sizzling Growth Stock Deserves to Be on Your Radar

    With a patient approach, growth investing can make investors much richer over the long term. My personal definition of a growth-oriented stock is an underlying business that is consistently generating at least double-digit top-line growth and may or may not yet be profitable. Here's why the stock could end up being a savvy buy for growth investors in the years ahead.

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • The U.S. Is Scaring Off Foreign Investors

    For those with no interest in democracy and with money to burn, America might be starting to look like a risky market.

  • Realty Income Pays a 5.1% Dividend Yield; Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Realty Income, stock symbol O, is one of the most consistent dividend payers in the markets. Here's when and where to buy the dip.

  • Why I'm Still Buying Bitcoin Hand Over Fist Today

    Bitcoin might be up more than 65% this year, but it looks like it could still be a great time to buy.

  • Here’s How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You’re in Your 50s

    Much has been written about decade-based retirement savings targets. T. Rowe Price, for example, recommends having three to six times your annual salary socked away for retirement by the time you turn...