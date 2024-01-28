Hartford Fire Department drops to 2 staffers per shift because of budget shortfall

From left, Hartford Fiscal Officer Adam Lanthorn and Trustees Chris Peck, Tim Debolt and Gilbert Grandstaff looking over a budget proposal during a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24 about the Hartford Township Fire Department.

The Hartford Fire Department is dropping to two firefighters per shift as the department grapples with a budget shortfall.

The Harford Township Trustees approved reducing the number of staff members on each shift from three during a special meeting Wednesday.

Firefighters also agreed to accept compensatory time instead of overtime pay as the department seeks to cut expenses. The department will also limit the purchase of supplies to only replenish what is needed instead of having a stockpile of items.

Hartford Fire Chief John Hill proposed the plan. He said it will save jobs. Hartford's department, which switched from volunteer to paid in 2021, has a full-time chief, three full-time firefighters and about a dozen part-time employees.

"The proposal I came up with to go to two people was to save everybody's job. That's why I did it. I don't like it; it's not safe. I'll be the first to admit it. I'm against it because your safety is on my shoulders and these people's shoulders," he said referring to the other firefighters at the meeting. "But I'm willing to do that for two reasons: One, to keep you all safe and (two), to keep these people employed and to come here every day, get in those trucks and go out to protect everybody in Hartford Township. That's my job, and that's my goal."

The trustees did not specify how long the department will operate with two staffers per shift.

No one will lose their jobs, but staffers will work fewer hours, Trustee Tim Debolt said after the meeting.

The Hartford Fire Department has been struggling financially for months. Last year, days ahead of the Hartford Independent Fair, the fire department only had $2.82 remaining after paying payroll in early August.

And earlier this month, Bennington Township, which the Hartford department has covered for decades, contracted with the Homer Fire Department for fire and emergency medical coverage because of what a Bennington official called Hartford's lack of "prudent fiscal management."

Hartford officials said in mid-January that the department only had enough cash to pay employees through Jan. 28.

It is standard for firefighters to work a 24-hour shift once every three days. Now Hartford's three shifts will only have two people on duty instead of three.

With only two people working per shift, Fiscal Officer Adam Lanthorn asked Hill if the township would be liable if one of them got hurt because the chief has said it's unsafe just have two people working.

Hill said he didn't think so, adding "I mean, what others options do we have?"

Lt. Ashley Baker said Mary Ann Township Fire Department in eastern Licking County only has two staff members each day, and their mutual aid is about 20 minutes away. But the Mary Ann department manages, Baker said, and the Hartford staff will do the same.

"It is what it is. We go and do our job. We've got mutual aid coming behind us whether there's three of us or two of us," she said. "It's just a matter of getting in there, getting the job done, and then once help arrives, we can readjust and go from there. Two people is not the end of the world by any stretch."

Hartford gets mutual aid from Homer, Monroe Township Fire Department, the BST&G (Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton and Galena) Fire District in Franklin County and the Central Ohio Joint Fire District in Knox County, Debolt said after the meeting.

By reducing staffing, Debolt said the township expects to save roughly $13,000 a month in salaries, going from about $40,000 in monthly payroll to $27,000.

The township's focus is getting through to early March, when Lanthorn expects to get cash from property taxes paid in January. The township has already asked the Licking County Auditor's Office provide the tax revenue as early as possible. Lanthorn said during the meeting the same request was made in 2023 and the township received the money in early March. Typically, townships don't get property tax funds until late March.

With all the changes, officials now believe salaries can be paid through the first half of February.

Debolt said during the meeting that at least one entity has expressed interest in donating to the department to make up the remaining needed funds.

"But I do know that one of the donations does kind of come with the stipulation that this does not happen a year from now," he said. "That whatever happens here, we want to make sure that this is not a continuing thing."

The township also has funds coming in from emergency medical service billing, but that amount fluctuates, Debolt said.

The township pulled together a financial review committee to help Lanthorn look at every possible solution. The committee met for the first time Jan. 22 and will meet weekly, with its next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the township hall.

Leanne Bishop, who has joined the financial review committee and is also a member of Hartford Village Council, said the committee wants to work with Baker to apply for grants to cover the cost of training, equipment and supplies.

Because of grants written by Hill and Baker, the department got close to $20,000 in equipment last year, Hill said. In just the first four weeks of 2024, Hill said the department has already received $6,000 in grants thanks to Baker applying for them.

"There are grants for everything out there, you just have to go find them," he said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Hartford Fire drops to 2 staffers per shift because of budget shortfall