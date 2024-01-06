Hartford firefighter arrested on drunk driving charge

A Hartford firefighter was charged with drunk driving after an alcoholic beverage was found in his pickup truck, according to police.

Arturo Rosa, 49, was arrested on Dec. 22, in the area of Airport Road in Hartford at approximately 8:45 p.m. after an officer observed Rosa’s 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck drifting back and forth over the divider lanes.

The officer then continued to follow the pickup truck onto 131 Brainard Road where a motor vehicle stop was initiated. During the stop, the officer noted Rosa smelled of alcohol and was slow in responding to his commands. After failing several field sobriety tests, it was determined that Rosa was operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Rosa declined to submit to a portable breath test.

While conducting a visual inspection of the pickup truck, the officer observed an open bag inside the vehicle the contained a can of Cutwater Lime Margarita that was empty. The can was seized and tagged as evidence, according to police.

Rosa was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive in proper lane. He is due to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Jan. 22.

Hartford Fire Chief Rodney Barco said, “We are aware that a member of HFD was arrested for driving under the influence and is awaiting legal proceedings. We take these incidents seriously, and we will proceed with the appropriate discipline.”