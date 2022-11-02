Hartford gang member found guilty in drug-related murder in which the victim was shot 12 times

A Hartford man was found guilty of the 2013 drug-related murder of a 21-year-old city man, according to federal and city authorities

Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” 31, was found guilty by a federal jury in Hartford of the drug-related murder of Valentin Santos Jr., 21, in Hartford, authorities said. The trial took place before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea; it began on Oct. 20 and the jury returned the guilty verdict Wednesday, according to federal and city authorities.

Authorities said, citing evidence at trial, that, Williams-Bey, a member of the Orange Street Killas, or OSK, street gang, shot and killed Santos, also known as “Macho” and “Ubby,” on Linnmoore Street in Hartford on August 12, 2013, “in retaliation for a theft of Williams-Bey’s drug stash/money.”

“Santos was shot approximately 12 times, mostly in the back,” authorities said in a statement.

At sentencing, which is not scheduled, Williams-Bey faces up to life in prison. Williams-Bey has been in federal custody since February 2017 and is serving an 84-month federal sentence for distributing heroin and crack cocaine, authorities said in the statement.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The Task Force includes members of the FBI, Hartford, East Hartford, New Britain, and West Hartford Police Departments, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.