Hartford gang member found guilty in drug-related murder in which the victim was shot 12 times

Staff, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A Hartford man was found guilty of the 2013 drug-related murder of a 21-year-old city man, according to federal and city authorities

Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” 31, was found guilty by a federal jury in Hartford of the drug-related murder of Valentin Santos Jr., 21, in Hartford, authorities said. The trial took place before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea; it began on Oct. 20 and the jury returned the guilty verdict Wednesday, according to federal and city authorities.

Authorities said, citing evidence at trial, that, Williams-Bey, a member of the Orange Street Killas, or OSK, street gang, shot and killed Santos, also known as “Macho” and “Ubby,” on Linnmoore Street in Hartford on August 12, 2013, “in retaliation for a theft of Williams-Bey’s drug stash/money.” 

“Santos was shot approximately 12 times, mostly in the back,” authorities said in a statement.

At sentencing, which is not scheduled, Williams-Bey faces up to life in prison. Williams-Bey has been in federal custody since February 2017 and is serving an 84-month federal sentence for distributing heroin and crack cocaine, authorities said in the statement.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The Task Force includes members of the FBI, Hartford, East Hartford, New Britain, and West Hartford Police Departments, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

Recommended Stories

  • Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Gulfport (GPOR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -14.39% and 41.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 22 of the Best Film Schools Outside the U.S.

    TheWrap Magazine: The American schools on our top 50 aren't the only place to get a first-rate education in movies, TV and media. Here's an unranked list of some great film schools around the world

  • Lofgren demands answers from Capitol Police on Paul Pelosi attack

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) is demanding answers from the U.S. Capitol Police following the Friday home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, which is sparking calls for greater protection of lawmakers. Lofgren — the chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police — penned a letter to the department’s chief, Thomas Manger, asking…

  • Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram

    Users can soon support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within Instagram, the company said. Meta has been rolling out more features for users to make money on its social media apps as it competes for talent with TikTok and others at a time when influencers are pulling in advertising dollars to these platforms. In tandem with this push, Meta said it was expanding access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States to help them earn a more predictable income on the photo-sharing app.

  • Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

    Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via GettyIn the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims fiercely confronted not only him, but also his defense team.Cruz’s attorneys locked horns with Judge Elizabeth Scherer frequently before, during, and after a nearly four-week death penalty trial, crescendoing in an explosive exchange on Tuesday that saw

  • Ex-heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion of cocaine

    Prosecutors allege that Goran Gogic and others used "meticulous planning" to transport cocaine from Colombia to Europe through U.S. ports.

  • Last hours of inmate Jacob Jones in jail reveals more about his death

    Jacob Jones died in the Crawford County Jail Oct. 15. Other inmates have made statements about what they saw.

  • Bodycam Shows Moment Cops Found Hope Solo Passed Out in Walmart Parking Lot

    Winston-Salem Police Department/Handout via ReutersBodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat. The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022.Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Offic

  • Son tracks down mom’s stolen car and opens fire on people inside, Missouri cops say

    They fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood and a chase ensued, police said.

  • 3 brothers die in suspected drug overdose, CO family says. ‘All I can do is cry’

    “Nothing can take away the hurt and pain,” one family member wrote on social media.

  • 27 people indicted in connection with San Diego liquor store said to be site of constant criminal activity

    More than 200 felony charges, including attempted murder, gun crimes and drug sales, have been filed for crimes in the Mountain View neighborhood. Investigators say clerks at the liquor store worked in concert with gang members and stole nearly $2 million in food assistance.

  • 4 men plead guilty to conspiring to sexually assault sedated wives

    Four men pleaded guilty on Monday in a Singapore court to conspiring with other men to drug their wives with sedatives before raping them afterward to fulfill their wife-sharing fantasies. The court has placed the case under a break and will be resumed at a later date for the men’s sentencing arguments.

  • Mayor arrested for attempted murder in Halloween road rage incident: Police

    The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been arrested for attempted murder following a road rage incident on Halloween that led to him firing multiple gunshots at a family of four, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Halloween night when a family of four -- two adults and two children, ages 5 and 8 -- were traveling south on Highway 281, about 65 miles east of Portland, Oregon, when they encountered an SUV that was driving erratically, according to a statement from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. The SUV suddenly pulled over to the side of the highway, which caused the driver of the family vehicle to become concerned and slow down in order to get a description of the erratic driver and his vehicle to report it to the police, the sheriff's office said.

  • Maryland Cop Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman In Kohl's Parking Lot

    A Maryland sheriff's deputy has been arrested and fired from the force after a woman told police she had been pulled over, sexually assaulted and then repeatedly pursued by him while on duty. Steven Abreu, 30, is charged with felony second-degree rape according to a press release from the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office in Salisbury, Maryland — which is on Maryland's eastern peninsula near the Delaware border. He is also facing seven misdemeanor counts, according to court records viewed by Oxyge

  • One of Nancy Pelosi's neighbors said they're 'heartsick' over the attack on Paul Pelosi, while another blamed politicians for stoking violence

    A man is facing federal charges after authorities say he broke into Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulted her husband with a hammer in a targeted attack.

  • Nikolas Cruz would have been the youngest, most destructive inmate on Florida's death row

    A Broward County jury in October 2022 spared Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty for the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

  • Security guard arrested after shooting ‘belligerent’ Royal Farms patron in the head, Baltimore Police say

    Facing a belligerent patron early Sunday at the Royal Farms convenience store on Washington Boulevard near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, security guard Kanisha Spence drew her 9 mm handgun. The man briefly left the premises after Spence threatened him with the gun. But then he returned, still acting disruptive and yelling, according to police. Spence drew her weapon again, walked toward ...

  • Utah Police Investigate Teens Caught in Blackface Halloween Costumes

    Scrolling through TikTok could send you through several different emotions in a very short span of time. You can go from laughing at a funny cat video to crying at someone’s inspiring life story to angrily shaking your head at another racist group of kids. Well, the latter was me last night. A TikTok went viral of a group of kids dressed up as cops and in blackface wearing striped prisoner costumes.

  • Note that freed Adnan Syed and revealed ‘alternative suspect’ in Hae Min Lee’s death was misinterpreted, its author says

    The author of the decades-old handwritten note Baltimore prosecutors cited as central to their argument to overturn Adnan Syed’s murder conviction in September now says his note was misinterpreted. The note describes a threat made against Hae Min Lee that was relayed to Kevin Urick, the former Baltimore assistant state’s attorney who prosecuted Syed in 2000 and is the note’s author. Killed in ...

  • Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

    Think you’re a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.