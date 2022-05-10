Hartford gunshot victim in critical condition

A man who was shot and wounded in Hartford on Tuesday was in critical condition, police said.

Police responded to 307 Zion St. at about 11:45 a.m. on a Shot Spotter alert and found the victim, in his 50s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

The shots apparently came from a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was not believed to be the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

