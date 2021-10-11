Hartford HealthCare is moving its headquarters to center of downtown Hartford, part of $14 million investment in 100 Pearl Street

Hartford HealthCare will move its top executives to the 100 Pearl St. complex in the heart of downtown Hartford next year, making the office tower that already bears the health system’s name into its headquarters.

But don’t look for chief executive Jeff Flaks in a top floor suite. Try the second floor.

“We are kind of inverting the notion of how people look at things like this,” Flaks said. “We want our executives to be the most accessible, the most accountable, be on the first floor, be on the second floor.”

The relocation of Flaks and other top executives will cap a $14 million investment in renovations by the health system in the 18-story complex at the prominent corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets, a block from the XL Center. The renovations are part of a larger, $24 million project that is being split with the complex’s owner, Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Since the renovations were announced in March, 2020 — just as COVID-19 tightened its grip — Hartford HealthCare, the parent of Hartford Hospital and six others in the state, has moved 230 employees into 100 Pearl. The health system will have 350 there by the end of November.

By next fall, when the executives move in, the number is expected to reach more than 700, a significant boost to employment downtown. The return of office workers has been slow with uncertainty surrounding the delta variant, taking a toll on restaurants and other merchants.

Construction on a redesigned corner of Pearl and Trumbull — long, a dreary stretch — are underway with the addition of glass “cube” entrance, modeled after the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York. The cube is intended to be an outward sign of the innovation that is driving the health system, Flaks said.

Hartford HealthCare’s top executives are now on the 19th floor of the One State Street tower on Columbus Boulevard on the eastern edge of downtown. Flaks’ office has commanding views of the Connecticut River, and he said it has served the health system well for the last decade marked by strong growth.

“But in many ways, the leadership team sits in isolation,” Flaks said. “In the new center, we’re really expanding the definition of team and teamwork because we are creating an urban core campus right in the center of the city.”

Flaks said the offices of top executives will feature glass walls to promote transparency and encourage collaboration.

On the first floor, an “ideation lab” — patterned after one at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — will replace a golf simulator. The room will include ceiling to floor touch screens, almost like giant iPads.

The lab’s “soft seating” will be moveable, modular furniture that can be arranged for any size group. Interior designs are marked by curved walls and ceiling soffits with small spaces where people can sit together and work informally.

“We’re creating an environment that is supposed to make people comfortable, that’s supposed to allow people to think more creatively, to be innovative and bring people’s ideas forward,” Flaks said. “So, this is much more than a building, this is about a culture, it’s an operating model and it’s a philosophy. And our mandate across Hartford HealthCare is to transform health care.”

On an upper floor, Hartford HealthCare hopes to bring a conference space that could accommodate small groups to as many as 200.

Hartford HealthCare eventually will occupy nearly half of the 280,000-square-foot complex, essentially two buildings joined by a common atrium.

The largest number of Hartford HealthCare employees at 100 Pearl now are in the new patient care “access center” that coordinates scheduling and appointments throughout the health system. But Hartford HealthCare also is starting to phase in the relocation of its chief investment office; its legal team; the office that manages partnerships and vendor agreements; and its public relations, advertising and marketing teams.

By next fall, about half of the more than 700 employees to be located at 100 Pearl will be new hires — mostly for the access center — with others consolidated from other locations in the Hartford area.

The departments chosen for the building are ones that often have visitors, whether it’s the investment firms that work with the health system or the banks that work with the treasury department.

“They are going to use our restaurants, our hotels, they are going to use our airport and they are going to bring activity to the core of Hartford — Trumbull and Pearl,” Flaks said.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com.