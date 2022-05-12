Hartford introduces hospital-based intervention program to help break the cycle of gun violence

The city of Hartford is partnering with three hospital networks as well as local civic organizations for a new, hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP) to help break the corrosive cycle of gun violence, officials announced at a press conference at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The HVIP initiative identifies patients who are at risk of repeat injury and links them to hospital and community-based resources that address underlying factors and causes of violence, according to a press release.

Toward that end, Hartford is contributing $2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds over the next three years to the program, which includes Connecticut Children’s Medical Hospital, Trinity Health of New England, Hartford Hospital and local community-based organizations including Hartford Communities That Care, Mothers United Against Violence, and Compass Youth Collaborative.

In the past, according to Mayor Luke Bronin, there were individual partnerships between various community groups and hospitals, such as Hartford Communities That Care and Trinity, where group members would be in emergency rooms in the immediate aftermath of shootings.

“One thing that Hartford has not had — until now — is a comprehensive hospital-based violence intervention effort that brings together all three of our hospital systems and three of our most community partners working side by side to make sure we seize that moment of opportunity when someone becomes a victim of gun violence, to connect them to resources and support and services that will last long after their physical wounds have healed,” Bronin said.

HVIPs like the one announced Thursday operate under the premise that there is a brief, but critical window of opportunity to contact and engage — through the use of intervention specialists — with victims of violent injuries while they are recovering in the hospital, according to the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention, which provides the training for HVIPs.

The need for the comprehensive approach to gun violence in Hartford is stark, Bronin said, as one in five people suspected of committing gun violence in the city has been a victim themselves.

“We know that one of the greatest tragedies of the epidemic of gun violence is that those whose lives are touched by gun violence are often touched by gun violence again and again,” he said. “A significant share of those who show up in the emergency room with wounds from gun violence have been there before.”

Furthermore, according to statistics provided by the mayor’s office, estimated re-injury rates for victims of violence in urban settings range between 40% and 55%.

The mayor’s office also said recent research indicates that the most common needs cited for victims of violent injury were culturally appropriate mental health (51%), victims of crime assistance (48%), employment (36%), housing (30%) and education (28%).

“We have to seize that chance to try to intervene when their wounds are being healed so that they can get on a different path,” Bronin said. “So we can try to address some of the underlying issues that put them in a path of gun violence to begin with, whether as a victim or as a perpetrator.”

Dr. Kevin Borrup, executive director of the Injury Prevention Center at Connecticut Children’s, said it’s the right time for this initiative.

“Right now we’re seeing rates of violence that are the highest in the last 25 years, and the data we’re seeing each year in 2021 and 2022 is going to be worse each year,” he said. “It’s critical we provide this crisis intervention and the three hospitals for the first time are going to work together across institutions and create much better linkages to our community partners, who frankly do all the work or most of the work for us, especially when it comes to that wrap-around care of what happens after you leave the hospital.”

“This is where we need to be as a city,” Andrew Woods, executive director of Hartford Communities That Care, added.

Henrietta Beckman, co-founder and program director of Mothers United Against Violence, said she lost a son to gun violence in 2002.

“I know first hand the trauma and all the things parents go through when they lose a loved one, and how important it is for us with this initiative to stand together to make our community better and to support our families out there on the streets,” she said.

Bronin noted it’s just one of a series of efforts to create a safer community, which also includes the re-entry welcome center expansion, building a new model for approaching youth violence, the work that violence intervention specialists are already doing to de-escalate crisis, and the efforts of the police department to reduce violence and increase the solve rate for homicides and nonfatal shootings.

“We’re working on many fronts,” Bronin said.