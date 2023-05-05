Hartford lawsuit alleges third-grader ‘suffered numerous episodes of bullying’ and injuries

A lawsuit has named the city of Hartford, the Hartford Board of Education, a school principal and Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, accusing them of doing nothing after a third-grade boy allegedly was bullied repeatedly at school.

The boy “suffered numerous episodes of bullying … at the school from another student, including hitting, punching, name-calling and psychological abuse” from March to June 2021, according to the lawsuit filed by Nicole Norwood on behalf of the boy.

The boy “suffered emotional distress and suicidal ideation and has had to incur medical bills and/or undergo medical care,” the suit continues. “Some of the plaintiff’s injuries are likely to be permanent in nature and will require additional medical care in the future.”

At the time of the reports of bullying, the boy was a student at Noah Webster MicroSociety Magnet School on Cone Street. Edward Jacobson, principal at the school, was named in the suit.

The suit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, was filed Jan. 19 in Hartford Superior Court. Norwood is represented by Jonathan Perkins of Perkins & Associates in Woodbridge. Perkins did not return messages asking for comment.

Jesse Sugarman, executive director of communications and marketing for Hartford Public Schools, said the district “wouldn’t be able to comment on any ongoing litigation or investigation.”

In describing the alleged assaults, the suit states the bully “cornered him in the bathroom and hit him,” “verbally attacked (the boy) at the school and pretended to attack him in the halls” and “pushed (the boy), causing him to fall on rocks.”

Norwood states that many of the bullying episodes, and bullying episodes that happened the previous year, were reported to school authorities. The suit repeatedly alleges that the school staff did not honor section 10-222d of Connecticut General Statutes, called the “Safe school climate plans.”

Among other regulations, 10-222d requires school employees to report acts of bullying within one day and file a written report within two days; deploy a prevention and intervention strategy; communicate with the victim’s parents, and the alleged bully’s parents, about the status of the investigation; keep records of investigations; prohibit retaliation; and notify police if bullying is deemed to be a criminal act.

The suit states “Neither the defendant nor any of its agents or employees took any effective action to protect the minor plaintiff from the ongoing bullying.

“Many of these episodes of bullying … were orally reported to more than one school employee. No report was made within one school day to the safe school climate specialist.”

