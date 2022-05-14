Hartford man, 24, shot and killed Friday, police say

A Hartford man in his 20s was shot and killed Friday evening, representing the city’s 14th homicide of the year, Hartford police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting death of Jordan Maddox, 24, who was found shot in a vehicle near 302 Bellevue St. around 9:13 p.m., police said.

The vehicle Maddox was in had crashed into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Sanford Street, police said.

Maddox was not responsive at the scene and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

