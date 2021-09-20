Hartford man, 28, charged Monday in connection to hit and run that killed a man riding a scooter in early September

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed someone riding a scooter in Hartford.

Raquan Lambert, 28, of Hartford, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility with death and reckless driving.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sept. 5 near 53 Maple Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the scene after being “flagged down by a citizen who advised of a person on a scooter being struck by a vehicle.”

Upon arriving to the scene, police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot with an electric scooter nearby, they said.

The man, later identified as 39-year-old Josue Colon of New Britain, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by ambulance first responders.

“The suspect vehicle, a blue BMW X1, was later located unoccupied on Wethersfield Avenue,” police said. “The operator was not able to be immediately located or identified. Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.”

After further investigating, police arrested Lambert Monday afternoon. He’s held on $200,000 bond.

