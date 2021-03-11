Hartford man accused of killing man with ties to Manchester

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read
Mar. 11—A man is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond while facing a murder charge in the stabbing death in Hartford last Halloween of Bryan Monroe, who grew up in Manchester.

The suspect, Oniel Lewis, 34, of Hartford, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder because surveillance video shows that a second man joined with him in attacking Monroe, who died at age 48. But no second suspect has been identified.

Monroe, 48, was born in Hartford but attended Manchester public schools and played Little League baseball in town, once hitting a game-winning homerun, as well as playing basketball for a few years in a town league, according to his obituary.

He was also a founder of an independent record label called MadMen Records, the obituary says. He had a son and daughter.

MURDER CASE

VICTIM: Bryan Monroe, 48, who grew up in Manchester

DEFENDANT: Oniel Lewis, 34, of Hartford, held on $1 million bond

DETAILS: Monroe was fatally stabbed after an argument outside a Hartford liquor store around 6:30 p.m. last Oct. 31.

Monroe was reported to be lying unresponsive on Maple Avenue in Hartford shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he died, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Detectives Scott Parker and Eric Logan.

A medical examiner later determined that he had died of stab wounds of the neck and torso, according to the detectives, who went on to report the following:

Surveillance video taken at South End Liquors at 196 Maple Ave. shows a man "verbally engaging" with Monroe as he leaves the store, then going to a car and coming back with a second man to confront Monroe

The first man stabbed Monroe in the chest, causing him to fall, then stabbed him repeatedly in the chest and neck while the second man kicked Monroe while he was on the ground, the detectives report. Monroe managed to get to his feet and retreat across the street, then collapsed as the two men returned to their car and fled.

In early January, a woman who was complaining to police about property damage expressed anger toward Lewis, her boyfriend of 16 years, and said he had committed the Maple Avenue stabbing. She balked at providing further information at that time.

But, as police investigated that lead, they found that that state motor vehicle records listed Lewis as the owner of a car resembling the one shown indistinctly in the surveillance video. A Hartford police photo of Lewis showed a scar on his forehead like one shown by the surveillance video on the suspect's forehead, the detectives report.

Lewis' cellphone records showed that he received a call within five seconds of when the surveillance video showed the stabber getting a call while still inside the liquor store, according to the detectives.

After a Feb. 7 domestic incident with Lewis, his girlfriend agreed to an interview about the homicide. She reported that Lewis arrived home around midnight on Halloween "very emotional" and "kept repeating his life is over and he is going to hell," the detectives reported.

The girlfriend said Lewis eventually admitted that he had stabbed a man during a fight, according to the detectives. She also reported that Lewis sold his car and disposed of the clothing he had been wearing during the weeks that followed.

She made a "100%" identification of Lewis as the man shown in the surveillance video of the stabbing, according to the detectives.

In a subsequent interview, Lewis denied knowledge of the stabbing but admitted that he was the man shown in the liquor store's interior surveillance video, although he recanted the identification when he realized the store also had exterior video, the detectives reported.

