Hartford man acquitted in fatal 2018 stabbing of Enfield High School student Justin Brady

The Hartford man who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Justin Brady during a late-night street fight in 2018 was found not guilty by a Hartford jury on Friday.

Shyhiem Adams, 21, claimed he acted in self defense over the course of a two-week trial, and the jury acquitted him of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges after just 90 minutes of deliberation Friday morning.

The verdict sent a wave of relief over Adams’ family and friends in the courtroom and left Brady’s family and friends shell-shocked, some crying outside the courtroom on an otherwise empty third-floor of the Hartford Superior Court. Both groups had watched every minute of the proceedings from opposite sides of the court gallery.

Adams, who was 18 at the time of the incident and has been incarcerated ever since, was released later Friday afternoon.

“He’s a free man now,” Adams’ defense attorney Christopher Parker said after the verdict. “It’s been a long time coming and I know his family is very happy right now.”

Brady’s family, still wiping away tears as they left the courthouse, said they were still processing the jury’s decision and declined to comment further.

Adams fatally stabbed Brady during a fight late the night of Sept. 9, 2018 in a confrontation stemming from a past disagreement between the two teens outside the Hoover Lane home of Michael Cerrato, an Enfield town attorney. Adams and Cerrato’s son, the now-22-year-old Michael Cerrato, were accused of hiding the knife in question and fleeing the scene to avoid police. Cerrato pleaded guilty in early 2020 to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

There was never any question at Adams’ trial that he used that knife to cut and stab Brady 16 times. Instead, defense attorney Parker argued Brady was the primary attacker that night and Adams used the knife to defend himself when he was thrown to the ground and pummeled.

Fahey had argued Adams could not claim self defense because he had agreed to fight Brady that night, even conceding during questioning Wednesday that he approached an unarmed Brady in the street with a folding knife already opened and pointed at Brady.

“Even the defendant in his testimony never said, never once said, he feared Justin Brady was going to use deadly physical force,” Fahey said during closing arguments Thursday. “Never said he was afraid for his life. ... What the defendant did is bring a knife to a fistfight.”

Parker argued Adams did not agree to fight Brady but was instead pressured by Cerrato and several of the teens’ other friends into the confrontation and was immediately overcome by Brady. Adams testified Brady had him on the ground, punching him in the face, so he was “swinging wildly” with the knife in an attempt to get Brady off of him.

The manslaughter charge requires prosecutors to prove Adams intended to cause serious injury, and Parker argued Adams’ testimony showed his only intention was to escape Brady’s blows.

“If Justin Brady had gotten off Shyhiem Adams ... he would still be here,” Parker said. “He was so intent that he kept getting cut but kept on punching him.”

Parker instead cast blame on the entire group of teens for helping arrange the fight and pressure Adams into the confrontation in the first place, calling it a tragedy that never should have escalated.

“Obviously as adults we can look back and say, ‘That’s dumb,’ " Parker said. “All these kids were engaged in behavior that was dumb.”

The prosecution’s case against Adams focused largely on the manslaughter charge and self-defense claims, but Fahey argued Adams also tampered with evidence by at least coordinating with Cerrato to clean and hide the knife that killed Brady inside the Cerrato home. Fahey did not present any testimony directly to that argument, however, and experts testified neither Adams’ DNA nor fingerprints were found on the knife that obviously had been washed and cleaned. Only trace amounts of Brady’s blood were identified.

Instead, Parker blamed the hidden knife solely on Cerrato, who already pleaded guilty to the charge and testified during Adams’ trial last week, noting Cerrato was found to have called his father to ask for help removing the knife from the house.

The six-person jury evidently agreed and found Adams not guilty on both charges.

The highly emotional case was much more subdued Friday than at Adams and Cerrato’s initial court appearances in the fall of 2018, where their friends and family repeatedly clashed inside and out of court with Brady’s friends and family.

At Adams’ first court appearance on the manslaughter charge three years ago, he shook and collapsed as Brady’s friends hurled insults from the court gallery. As shouters were escorted out of the courtroom, the arguments turned into fistfights in the court hallways and outside the front door, leading to one man’s arrest.

Another brawl erupted two weeks later outside the courthouse after Adams’ next court appearance, ending with the arrests of two women as judicial marshals scrambled to break up the fight.

Judge Kevin Doyle, who presided over the trial, warned those in attendance on the first day of the case that he would eject anyone involved in any kind of outburst, but no such confrontations occurred during the nine-day proceedings.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.