Hartford man admits making child porn, faces up to 30 years in prison

Feb. 25—A Hartford man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Vernon in 2016 pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of producing child pornography in incidents more than two years later and could face up to 30 years in prison.

Ronald Lee Daniel, 51, entered the plea in a hearing held via teleconference before Judge Kari A. Dooley, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

Producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison under federal law and a maximum of 30 years.

The two sides in Daniel's case agreed that federal sentencing guidelines call for him to receive a life prison sentence. Because that is longer than the maximum for producing child pornography, the guidelines effectively recommend that he receive the 30-year maximum.

The guidelines are only advisory, however, and Dooley can impose any prison term from 15 to 30 years at Daniel's sentencing, scheduled for May 24.

Daniel also faces the possibility of severe punishment at the state level. The numerous charges filed against him by Vernon police include four counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child younger than 13, each carrying a mandatory 25-year prison term.

The Vernon charges also include three counts of employing a minor in an obscene performance, each carrying 10 to 25 years in prison, and numerous other felony charges, including four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Online state court records show that all the Vernon charges stem from events on Feb. 18, 2016.

According to an agreed statement of facts in Daniel's written federal plea agreement, his conviction in that case stemmed from events that occurred more than two years later, on Feb. 24, 2018, and Oct. 24, 2018.

Prosecutor Nancy V. Gifford said during Wednesday's hearing that the girl Daniel victimized in the federal case was 8 years old at the time. The statement of facts says she was in Daniel's "custody, care or control at the time he produced the images."

The prosecutor said the background details in the pornographic photos are consistent with the interior of Daniel's car. She said the victim identified herself in the pictures and said he had sexually assaulted her in a car, near a park, and taken photos of her.

The statement of facts says he distributed some of the pornographic images via a mobile phone application, for which his user name was "letsgogetluv."

Gifford added in court that Daniel sent a message along with the photos saying, "This is the girl I've worked with."

Daniel remains in jail, held in lieu of $750,000 bond in the state case, as he has been since his June 10, 2019, arrest. A federal grand jury returned an indictment 10 days later.

Daniel was generally a little slow in responding to questions from the judge during Wednesday's hearing. When she asked his age, he got it wrong by a year, then joked about it.

He admitted to some confusion about the workings of the federal sentencing guidelines, and the judge gave him time in a private teleconference "breakout room" to discuss the issue with his federal public defenders, Ashley Meskill and Charles Willson.

