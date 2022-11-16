Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs

Nov. 16—EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a "ghost gun," without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony.

Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was arrested after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Park Hill housing complex around 5:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicle had both front doors open, and no one was seen around it, police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Officers say they found Diaz asleep in the driver's seat and saw a gun inside the driver's door.

Officers say they found some 52 grams crack cocaine, 25 grams powder cocaine, 900 bags of heroin, and 305 grams of marijuana on Diaz and in the vehicle.

Diaz was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, failure to obtain a serial number for a firearm, operation of a drug factory, and possession of a controlled substance.

He posted $250,000 bond and is due Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court, according to Sgt. Derek Leab, the Police Department spokesman.

