Hartford man caught with narcotics while out on bond for another drug case gets over 6 years in prison

A Hartford man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Tuesday after authorities said he was found with a gun and caught selling narcotics while awaiting sentencing in another federal drug case.

Pedro Gomez, also known as “Nito,” 42, was sentenced to 76 months in prison and three years of supervised release during a hearing in federal court in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Federal officials said Gomez pleaded guilty in April 2017 to possession with intent to distribute heroin following an investigation in March 2016 that included law enforcement conducting controlled purchases of heroin/fentanyl from him.

On May 6, 2022, Gomez was arrested while he was out on bond and awaiting sentencing after he was found in possession of a stolen handgun and “distribution quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, federal officials said. He has been in custody since that arrest.

The sentence handed down Tuesday came after Gomez pleaded guilty in February to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to federal officials, Gomez was sentenced to 30 months in prison in connection with his original narcotics case and 46 consecutive months on the arrest that came while he was out on bail.