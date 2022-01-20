Hartford man charged with 2 robberies in Ellington

Jan. 20—A Hartford man is accused of robbing two people last year in Ellington.

On both occasions the men who were robbed said they had known the suspect, Shakur Dudley, for years, and in the past or at that time considered him a friend, according to a state police affidavit.

Nonetheless, state police say, in May Dudley forced one of the men to send him $2,000 through a money transfer app, and in September he robbed the other instead of purchasing marijuana as planned.

Dudley, 19, was charged Jan. 14 with two counts of first-degree robbery and single counts of first-degree larceny, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree threatening, conspiracy, and criminal use of a weapon.

He is being held in lieu of bond totaling $750,000 and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Feb. 25.

The affidavit supporting Dudley's arrest provides the following additional details:

Last May 6, a man reported to state police that Dudley, who he had known since middle school, had robbed him the night before.

He never thought Dudley would do something like that, he said.

The man stated that he and Dudley had planned to meet up so Dudley could pay him back $250 he owed. Dudley suggested they meet at Ellington Middle School.

When he arrived, Dudley got out of a nearby car and walked up to his passenger window.

They talked for a minute, then Dudley asked for the name of his account on Cash App, a mobile payment service.

Dudley walked back to his car with the man's phone, then returned with another man, and they both got inside the victim's car. Dudley told him to drive to a Bank of America so he could withdraw money, the man told state police.

During the drive Dudley mentioned that his acquaintance had a gun. The man said he didn't initially perceive that as a threat. However, once at the bank, Dudley and the other man began yelling at him to withdraw money.

He argued with Dudley, because he thought they were friends, and Dudley began roughing him up. Dudley told him to withdraw $2,000. He got out of the car to use the ATM, but the machine wouldn't allow him to withdraw that much, the man told state police.

Instead, the other man got into his driver's seat, and together he and Dudley made him get in the back seat of his own car. They told him to transfer $2,000 to Dudley using Cash App, which he did.

About 10 minutes later they pulled into an apartment complex in Manchester, and he was told to get out of the car. Before they drove off, Dudley threatened to come after him and his family if he contacted police, the man said.

On Sept. 10, state police responded to the Ellington YMCA for a reported robbery there. The victim in that instance said Dudley contacted him the day before, asking to buy marijuana. As Dudley was an old friend, he agreed to do so, the man said.

He arrived first and parked at the YMCA. When Dudley showed up, the man said, he rolled down his window.

That's when Dudley held a gun up to the side of his head and demanded money and marijuana. The man said he gave Dudley both, including his wallet, then Dudley got back into the car he arrived in. The man said he left as quickly as possible.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.