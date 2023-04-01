Hartford man charged with cashing fraudulent checks in South Windsor

Apr. 1—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man has been charged with cashing fraudulent checks totaling $11,535 from Valley Boarding Kennels.

The man, Justin Kies, 36, was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree identity theft and second degree forgery.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said the incident occurred in December where Kies cashed four fraudulent checks.

It was determined that one of the checks was legitimate and intercepted in the mail. It was used to create the other three checks.

Kies was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday and was already in state custody on charges from other jurisdictions.

His bond for this offense was set at $15,000 and he is to return to court on April 28.

