Hartford man charged with child molestation

Jul. 8—MANCHESTER — Police say they charged a Hartford man Wednesday with sexually abusing a child after an extensive investigation that started in May led to a judge's issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Jesus Manuel Figueroa, 32, was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, seven counts of risk of injury to a child, and a single count of third-degree strangulation or suffocation, police said.

Manchester detectives made the arrest Wednesday with the help of the Hartford Police Department's violent crimes unit.

Figueroa was held on $750,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 860-645-5500 or Detective Kristopher Slate at 860-645-5543.

— Alex Wood

