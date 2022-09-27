Hartford man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman in August

A Hartford man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman on Colonial Street in August, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Weslie Mendez, 31, of Hartford was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm for the killing of Adelaida Latorres-Toro on Aug. 6.

Hartford Police were called to 73 Colonial Street on Aug. 6 after 9 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers located a woman, identified as Latorres-Toro, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a third-floor apartment. Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

While investigating the shooting, police determined a suspect and established probable cause. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mendez, who was a person of interest since the beginning of the investigation, police said.

Mendez has been in police custody on a parole violation since the night of the murder. He was put into Hartford Police custody Monday when the arrest warrant was served, police said.

He is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.