Man charged in 2021 drive-by shooting death of 3-year-old in Hartford appears in court; bond remains at $2.5 million

A Hartford man charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in Hartford in April 2021 appeared in court on Wednesday.

Jaziah Smith, 20, formerly of Atwood Street, appeared in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday morning. His case was continued until July 27, according to court officials.

Smith is charged with murder in connection to the death of 3-year-old Randell Jones, who was shot while sitting in the backseat of his mother’s parked car near Nelson Street and Garden Street on April 10, 2021. Warrants issued after the shooting allege that Smith was one of three people inside a black Honda Accord that pulled up next to the car Solmary Cruz’s was driving and opened fire on Jones’ uncle.

Jones’ uncle scrambled over the driver’s side seat and out onto the sidewalk while multiple bullets whizzed passed him and into Randell’s arm and torso, court records show. Jones, who was sitting behind his mother and uncle and next to his 4- and 5-year-old sisters was rushed by his mother to Saint Francis Hospital where he died, according to police.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to the crimes and is being held in lieu of a $2.5 million bond, according to the Connecticut Department of Correction and court records.

Warrants showed that police used an extensive network of city surveillance cameras and information on pseudonymous Facebook accounts to identify all of the people believed to be involved in the shooting.

Tyquam Malone, who was 16 at the time, was also arrested in connection to the shooting and charged in Jones’ murder. Malone is scheduled to appear in court next on July 8. He is being held in lieu of a $1.5 million bond, court records show.

A third person seen on video in the stolen car used to commit the drive-by shooting, who was not charged in the shooting itself but was charged for stealing the car, also helped police identify Malone and Smith, court records show.

He also identified Malone as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the shooting and Smith as the man who fired into the second car, killing Randell, records show. A combination of police and social media records further confirmed the links the third man provided to police, according to the affidavit.