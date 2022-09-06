Hartford man charged with drug dealing after authorities confiscate fentanyl, heroin and ‘ghost guns’

A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment charging a Hartford man with narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses, according to federal officials.

Jahquan Blackwin, also known as “Mula,” 25, appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to federal officials. He has been in custody since he was arrested on August 17.

Federal officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force began investigating Blackwin and others in June for allegedly distributing fentanyl and cocaine in the Hartford area. In July and August 2022, investigators made four controlled purchases of fentanyl from Blackwin in July and August, officials said in a statement.

On that day he was arrested, a search of Blackwin’s Judson Street apartment netted about 300 grams of fentanyl, 600 grams of heroin, 100 grams of crack, 500 grams of cocaine, and other drugs, the statement said. Also seized were two loaded Polymer 80 handguns (or “ghost” guns), one fitted with a high-capacity magazine, and a loaded Glock 43X handgun, the statement said.

Blackwin is charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 28 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”) and 100 grams or more of heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to federal authorities.

The DEA Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments.