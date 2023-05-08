Hartford man charged in Manchester shooting

May 8—MANCHESTER — Police arrested a Hartford man Sunday who was injured in a shooting in the Hartford Road and McKee Street area last month.

Lorenzo Thornton, 28, was arrested after police executed an arrest warrant at a home on Seaman Circle where the April 30 shooting occurred.

Thornton was initially charged with attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police executed a search warrant on the property in relation to the shooting investigation. After the search, Thornton was additionally charged with theft of a firearm, fifth-degree larceny, risk of injury to a minor, and an additional count of criminal possession of a firearm.

On April 30, police responded to the area of Seaman Circle for a report of shots fired, with one witness indicating two vehicles fled the scene at high speeds.

Later that day, a person that police believed was involved in the incident, later identified as Thornton, arrived at Hartford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Thornton is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court today.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and additional arrests are expected.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.