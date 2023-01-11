Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

Jan. 11—State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022.

During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.

The man who emptied the register, Luis Garcia, 39, was identified by a fingerprint found on the inside of the register drawer and by a unique tattoo on his arm, state police said.

Garcia was arrested Monday and held on $500,000 bond before appearing in Vernon Superior Court Tuesday.

Judge Margaret Murphy maintained that bond after hearing from the bail commissioner and prosecutor that Garcia is on parole in connection with a conviction of aggravated manslaughter in New Jersey in 2012.

The affidavit supporting Garcia's most recent arrest provides the following details:

On Feb. 11, 2022, state police responded to the Ultra Gas Station on Storrs Road in Mansfield.

The cashier reported that around 11 p.m. two masked men entered the store. One of the men came around the counter and pointed a gun at him. He said the armed man led him to the back of the store, told him to get on his knees, and then used a zip-tie to put his hands together behind his back, the employee said.

He heard the man near the front of the store yell something, and then both men ran out. He was able to get the zip-tie off because it wasn't secured tightly and immediately called 911, the employee said.

Surveillance video captured Garcia as he opened the register, pulled out the money, and lifted the drawer to take the money stored underneath.

That drawer was tested for prints and sent to the state forensic lab. The report from the drawer identified Garcia's fingerprints, along with two from employees.

In addition, video from the store was shown to Garcia's parole officer, who recognized him and a tattoo on his right wrist.

Garcia is facing charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime, first-degree threatening, first-degree unlawful restraint, breach of peace, and fourth-degree larceny.

