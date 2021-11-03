Hartford man charged with murder in August slaying of 17-year-old rapper ‘YNT Juan’

A 19-year-old Hartford man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old local rapper “YNT Juan” Garcia Bautista in early August.

Travis Johnson was taken into custody without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford detectives on an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Johnson was held Wednesday in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Garcia was shot the afternoon of Aug. 8 in a parked car on Martin Street, a few blocks from his home, and was already dead when police arrived moments later after an alert on the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, police have said.

Police did not immediately release any other details about the circumstances of the shooting after Johnson’s arrest Wednesday.

Garcia, who performed under the name YNT Juan, was an up-and-coming rapper with tens of thousands of followers on his online social media platforms and a new music video released just a week before his death. Friends remembered him as a driven young man whose life was cut short just as he was on the verge of seizing an opportunity to launch a legitimate professional music career.

A memorial to Garcia was built outside his home at 89 Martin Street, where Garcia’s friend and 16-year-old Weaver High School freshman Waldemar Santiago was gunned down at the end of September in an apparent drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with Santiago’s death, though police have said the investigation remains very active, and police have not indicated whether the two friends’ shootings were connected in any way.

They are among four boys under the age of 18 who have been shot and killed this year in Hartford, including 3-year-old Randell Jones Jr. and 16-year-old Ja’Mari Preston, who were shot and killed just hours apart during a chaotic afternoon of gunfire across the North End that sent police and neighbors running through the streets. Jones and Preston’s deaths are believed to be connected and Ja’Mari’s 18-year-old brother Ja’kye was among five teens arrested this summer after they opened fire on Randell Jones Sr., father of the toddler slain the same afternoon as Ja’Mari.

Hartford has recorded 31 murders so far in 2021 and remains on pace to record one of its deadliest years in decades with two full months still left on the calendar — now just short of the recent highs of 32 murders in all of 2015 and 33 total murders in 2009.

Should killings continue, the total number of homicides in 2021 may be rivaled only by the late 80s and early 90s when homicides peaked nationwide and gang wars raged in Hartford and by 2003, when an arson at the Greenwood Health Center killed 16 in a single night.

