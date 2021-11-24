Hartford man charged with sexual assault in East Hartford home

Nov. 24—A Hartford man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at an East Hartford home in September.

The man, Juan Valdes, 61, was charged Monday with two counts each of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and illegal sexual contact.

He is being held in lieu of $350,000 bond and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court Dec. 9.

On Sept. 5, police responded to the Connecticut Children's Hospital, where a 15-year-old girl was being treated. She accused Valdes of assaulting her.

Valdes admitted to being in the basement, but said the girl was the one who initiated the sexual encounter.

He also said he didn't have intercourse with the girl.

In the following days police spoke with members of the girl's family who were at the home when the girl said she was sexually assaulted.

One family member told police that she, the girl, and a few others were at the home that day helping move.

At one point Valdes wasn't around to help, and she was told he was in the basement playing pool with the girl. She thought that odd, so peeked down the stairs and didn't see anyone playing pool.

Instead, she saw the girl and Valdes standing near the wall under the stairs, and could tell from their body language that something had happened, the woman said.

In an interview with a social worker later in September, the girl said she went in the basement to play pool, and Valdes followed her.

While playing, Valdes grabbed her and pulled her under the stairs, while covering her mouth with his hand. Valdes then proceeded to sexually assault her until a family member came down the stairs, the girl said.

