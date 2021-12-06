Hartford man charged with threatening ex-girlfriend, a South Windsor resident

Dec. 6—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was arrested on an active warrant Friday, after they say he threatened his ex-girlfriend and her family by text and email multiple times.

Roberto A. Santiago, 22, turned himself in to police and was charged with first-degree threatening, two counts of second-degree threatening, three counts of second-degree stalking, and four counts of second-degree harassment.

According to the warrant supporting his arrest, Santiago's ex-girlfriend said they began dating in July and broke up around September after he threatened to kill her if she broke up with him.

Police said the ex-girlfriend showed them texts of a violent and threatening nature from various phone numbers over the course of two days, some of which addressed her by name.

Santiago was held on $75,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

— Joseph Villanova

