Hartford man charged with witness tampering after homicide testimony video posted to social media

A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday after a video recording of court testimony was posted to social media calling the witness a “rat,” according to the Hartford Police Department.

The Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a report on June 23 that a video of a witness testifying in a homicide cold case was recorded and posted to social media. The video depicts the witness on the stand identifying the shooter in the case.

The video was posted to social media “in a threatening manner” and referenced the witness as a “rat,” police said.

Police identified the person who recorded the video and multiple people who posted it on social media, police said.

An arrest warrant for the man was obtained and he was arrested on Wednesday by detectives. He was held on a $250,000 bond, police said.

A second arrest warrant is pending in the case, police said.

Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert said police could not release which homicide cold case this arrest is related to.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.