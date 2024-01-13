Hartford man found guilty in 2020 murder after domestic dispute

A Hartford man has been found guilty in the 2020 murder of Kwadir Paris after a domestic dispute turned violent.

A jury found Yamil Rohena, 28, guilty in Hartford Superior Court on Friday, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

The conviction stems from the January 4, 2020 fatal shooting of Kwadir Paris, 27, in Hartford. Testimony presented at trial showed the victim was shot six times by the defendant in front of a home on Martin Street. Evidence at trial included footage from both Hartford and private residence video surveillance cameras that captured the moments of the shooting.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Cox and Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Davis. Judge Nuala Droney presided over the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2024 in Hartford Superior Court.