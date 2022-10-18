Hartford man gets prison in connection with South Windsor gun heist

A Hartford man was sentenced to 3 years in prison Tuesday for offenses stemming from the theft of numerous firearms from a South Windsor warehouse last year, according to federal authorities.

Shameik Camara, 32, also was sentenced by U.S. Circuit Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam in Bridgeport to three years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Authorities said a shipment of 50 Zigana, Model PX-9G2 pistols was stolen in August 2021 from R&L Carriers, a freight shipping company with a warehouse at 540 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor.

“Even though R&L employees were aware of the theft shortly after it occurred in mid-August, they did not notify law enforcement,” federal authorities said in a statement. “Officials at R&L carriers reported the theft to law enforcement on September 16, 2021.”

Investigators identified Camara in October 2021 after “seeing Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up posts selling high-end speakers and sports trading cards that were similar to items stolen from the R&L warehouse at about the same time of the firearm shipment theft.”

When Camara was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021 he had two guns; one was a Zigana pistol taken during the theft in August 2021, federal authorities said.

Camara, who is in custody, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022 to one count of possession of firearm by a felon, and one count of receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment, the statement said.

“In August 2021, 50 firearms stolen from a South Windsor warehouse became illegal guns on the street,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, in the statement. “To date, only 14 of the stolen guns have been recovered. The 36 that remain unaccounted for represent a real danger to the community until each one is recovered. I thank the ATF, South Windsor Police and our other law enforcement partners who are investigating this case, apprehending those involved, and methodically tracking down these weapons.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the South Windsor Police Department.