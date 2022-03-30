Hartford man gets prison in fentanyl dealing case, feds say

A Hartford man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for distributing fentanyl, according to federal authorities.

Juan Laureano, also known as “Pito,” 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to a total of 18 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

The case arose from an investigation by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and Hartford Police Department into alleged “drug trafficking and related criminal acts being committed by members and associates of the Los Solidos and Latin Kings street gangs in Hartford’s South End,” federal authorities said in a statement, citing court documents and statements made in court.

And, between January and April 2020, investigators “conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from Laureano and his associate, Anthony Dones, in the vicinity of Dones’ Montrose Street residence,” federal authorities said in the statement.

Laureano and Dones were arrested on April 8, 2020 and a search of Dones’ residence revealed “a small quantity of fentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, and a loaded .45 caliber pistol.” the statement said.

Laureano pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, 2021 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl, federal authorities said in the statement.

Laureano is free on bond and is scheduled to report to prison on May 11, the statement said.

Dones pleaded guilty on March 15 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and awaits sentencing, federal authorities said in the statement.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and Hartford Police Department; the task force includes members of the Hartford, East Hartford, New Britain, and West Hartford police departments, Connecticut State Police and the state Department of Correction. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Leaming.