Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary

Oct. 1—One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison.

Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation.

Shortly before that, Atkinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and interfering with police.

According to police and the prosecutor, Atkinson was one of several teens and young men in Tolland on Feb. 20, 2021, who were attempting to steal vehicles and break into a garage.

State police said they received 911 calls that day from residents of Kozley Road and Williams Way. A resident from Williams Way reported that suspects were trying to break into their garage. After one man pulled out a handgun, the suspects fled in a vehicle, ending up in a collision with a state police cruiser.

All of the suspects fled. Atkinson, along with two others, was found hiding in a shed on Torry Road, state police said.

