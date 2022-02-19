Hartford man, niece indicted in home invasion

Feb. 19—SOUTH PARIS — A Hartford man and his niece were indicted by a grand jury Friday and formally charged in the July 27 home invasion in Buckfield that left a 67-year-old man seriously injured.

Neil Canney, 52, and Selena Canney, 50, each of 183 Town Farm Road, were indicted on charges of elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass with a dangerous weapon, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said the two assaulted Edwin Bennett, 67, in the early morning hours of July 27 after breaking into his Bennett Road home in Buckfield.

According to police, Neil and Selena Canney entered Bennett's home and forced him at gunpoint to enter another part of the house. While inside the residence, Bennett was both beaten with a handgun and stabbed.

Bennett escaped to his neighbor's house, where 911 was called at 1:20 a.m., according to the Oxford County Communications Center. Rescue personnel took Bennett to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he underwent surgery, police said. He was treated and released later that evening.

While investigating the assault, police had surrounded the home in Hartford after the incident, but it was discovered to be vacant.

The U.S. Marshals Service was asked to join the investigation shortly after the incident and developed information that the two suspects were believed to be hiding out in the vicinity of Hampton, Tennessee.

Sheriff's deputies located the suspects' vehicle early in the morning on Aug. 13 on a road near a local trail, according to the Marshal's Service. They found a tent a few hundred yards along the trail where it was believed Selena and Neil Canney were sleeping inside.

The pair has since been extradited back to Maine where they are awaiting trial.