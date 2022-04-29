HARTFORD, CT — A Hartford man has pleaded guilty to gun charges, according to a statement from Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Andre Hudson, 43, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hudson also admitted that he violated the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

According to prosecutors, state police stopped Hudson's car for speeding Sept. 8. Police found that Hudson possessed a loaded Kel-Tec, Model P-11 9mm pistol and a distribution quantity of marijuana. Hudson was arrested at that time.

Hudson’s criminal history includes a 2007 federal conviction in Connecticut for distributing crack cocaine, which he was sentenced to 108 months of imprisonment for. In 2019, Hudson had a federal conviction in Vermont for distributing crack and heroin and was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment and an additional 24 months of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his supervised release in the Connecticut case.

Hudson was granted compassionate release from prison in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was on supervised release at the time of his arrest in September 2021.

Hudson will be sentenced July 28 and faces up to a total of 12 years in prison.



Hartford Man Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge: Feds originally appeared on the Greater Hartford Patch