Hartford man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl after selling to undercover agents

A Hartford man pleaded guilty Friday to trafficking fentanyl after undercover agents bought drugs from him, officials say.

Jahquan Blackwin, 27, appeared in court in Hartford on Friday and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. The drug offense carries a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison with the possibility of up to 40 years behind bars.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in June 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force began investigating Blackwin and others for distributing fentanyl and cocaine in the Hartford area. In July and August 2022, investigators made four controlled purchases of fentanyl from Blackwin.

Blackwin was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Aug. 17, 2022 after a search of Blackwin’s apartment revealed approximately 750 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of crack cocaine, 700 grams of psilocybin, and five kilograms of marijuana. Investigators also found and seized two loaded Polymer 80 handguns considered ghost guns, one of which was fitted with a high-capacity magazine, and a loaded Glock 43X handgun.

Officials said Blackwin remains in police custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, 2024.